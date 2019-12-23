Bazley provided seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 win over the Clippers.

Bazley finished with a career high in rebounding while matching his best steal total as well. The rookie forward has had his moments through the first couple months of the campaign, but he's best reserved for use in deeper leagues.