Bazley contributed seven points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 124-119 loss to the Grizzlies.

Bazley paced the team in minutes while contributing across every category except threes and blocks. The rookie forward may have a chance to earn a decent role off the bench given the lack of depth at the position. However, it also wouldn't be surprising if Bazley is brought along slowly, at least in the beginning of the campaign.