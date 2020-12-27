Bazley scored 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3PT) to go along with 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks across 33 minutes in Saturday's win against the Hornets.

Bazley struggled to find the range from deep, but shot much better around the basket and in the mid-range. As has come to be expected, he excelled in accruing defensive stats, notching a double-double in his first game of the campaign. The Thunder will be back in action Sunday against the Jazz.