Bazley (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Bazley is set to miss a third straight game, and his next chance to feature will come Wednesday in a rematch against the Trail Blazers. In his absence, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jalen Williams and Mike Muscala figure to all see slightly increased roles.
More News
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Out again•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Sidelined Friday with illness•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Dominates center minutes in loss•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Gets starting nod•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Back in rotation Saturday•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Set to re-enter rotation•