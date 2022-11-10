Bazley won't return to Wednesday's game against Milwaukee due to a right ankle sprain, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Bazley suffered the injury sometime during the first half of Wednesday's matchup. The forward failed to score but added one rebound and one assist in four minutes before exiting permanently. Heading into Friday's matchup versus Toronto, Bazley should be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Excellent bench contribution in win•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Playing time plummets•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Scores 15 points off bench•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Out Sunday•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Done for season with knee issue•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Unlikely to play Monday•