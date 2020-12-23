Miller (Achilles) is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Miller missed the entire preseason while recovering from a torn Achilles, but it looks as though he'll be an option off the bench Wednesday. Miller suffered the injury back in August of 2019.
