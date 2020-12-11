Miller (Achilles) will not play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Spurs, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Miller joins an extensive list of Thunder players not playing in the preseason opener. OKC will be extremely thin Saturday, though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still set to play.
