Miller (Achilles) anticipates being ready for the start of the season, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
The 30-year-old missed all of last season as a member of the Pelicans while recovering from a torn Achilles. He was traded to the rebuilding Thunder during the offseason. He probably won't have a huge role on the team, as OKC's priority will likely be developing young talent.
More News
-
Thunder's Darius Miller: Sent to Thunder•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Officially out for restart•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Might not be ready for Orlando•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Return status 'up in the air'•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Remains in early stages of rehab•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Suffers torn Achilles•