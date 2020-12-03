Miller (Achilles) anticipates being ready for the start of the season, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

The 30-year-old missed all of last season as a member of the Pelicans while recovering from a torn Achilles. He was traded to the rebuilding Thunder during the offseason. He probably won't have a huge role on the team, as OKC's priority will likely be developing young talent.

