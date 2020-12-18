Miller (Achilles) won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Bulls, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.
Miller will continue to recover from his Achilles injury as he will remain sidelined for the duration of the preseason for Oklahoma City. Miller said earlier in the month that he believed he would be ready for the start of the regular season, which is Dec. 23 for the Thunder.
