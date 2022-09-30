Nwaba -- along with Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss -- was traded from the Rockets to the Thunder on Thursday in exchange for Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Maurice Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

A last-minute trade before the preseason starts, Nwaba is apparently heading to Oklahoma City where he'll try to earn a roster spot on a young squad. The forward appeared in 46 games last year with Houston and averaged 5.1 points and 3.3 rebounds and shot 48.3 percent overall from the field.