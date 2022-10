Nwaba will be waived by the Thunder on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Nwaba is being waived in order to make room for Isaiah Joe on the Thunder's roster. The 29-year-old forward was traded to OKC from Houston in late September. Last season the journeyman played 46 games for the Rockets and averaged 5.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.6 steals in 13.2 minutes. Nwaba will look to join his seventh team in seven seasons.