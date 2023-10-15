Bertans (rest) is active for Sunday's preseason game against Charlotte.
Bertans was inactive for Thursday's matchup for rest purposes, but it looks like he'll be back in action Sunday. The Thunder are resting their usual starters, so Bertans should see a solid role versus the Hornets.
More News
-
Thunder's Davis Bertans: Won't play against Detroit•
-
Thunder's Davis Bertans: Scores 12 points•
-
Thunder's Davis Bertans: Dealt to OKC on Draft Night•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Scores 19 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Will start finale•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Makes first cameo since February•