Bertans produced no counting stats across zero minutes during Friday's 138-136 overtime win over the Warriors.
Bertans logged a whopping 12 seconds in the overtime win, continuing his non-existent fantasy season. Given he has cracked the rotation only seven times all season, it appears as though Bertans' days of being a fantasy-relevant player are done.
More News
-
Thunder's Davis Bertans: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Thunder's Davis Bertans: Won't play against Detroit•
-
Thunder's Davis Bertans: Scores 12 points•
-
Thunder's Davis Bertans: Dealt to OKC on Draft Night•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Scores 19 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Will start finale•