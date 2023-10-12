Bertans will be a healthy scratch for Thursday's preseason game versus the Pistons, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Bertans will be inactive Thursday but hasn't suffered any injury. As the Thunder are likely just being cautious with the veteran forward, his next chance to suit up will be Sunday's preseason matchup with Charlotte.
More News
-
Thunder's Davis Bertans: Scores 12 points•
-
Thunder's Davis Bertans: Dealt to OKC on Draft Night•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Scores 19 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Will start finale•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Makes first cameo since February•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Cleared Sunday•