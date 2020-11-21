Wright has been traded to the Thunder along with Justin Jackson in exchange for James Johnson, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Wright will be leaving a crowded backcourt in Dallas and get an opportunity with a young Thunder squad. He averaged 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists,.1.2 steals and 0.6 triples across 21.5 minutes in 73 games with the Mavericks last season. He now projects as either a starter in Oklahoma City alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt or one of the first players off the bench.