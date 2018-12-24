Schroder scored 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and collected a rebound along with two assists and a steal over 25 minutes Sunday against Minnesota.

Schroder didn't post his best shooting day, knocking down just 33.3 percent of his shots from the field and 25.0 percent from downtown. He's posted double-digit scoring totals in three of his previous four games, although he hasn't added much value elsewhere.