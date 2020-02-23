Schroder (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Schroder rolled his ankle during Friday's win over the Nuggets, but his absence from the injury report indicates it's not a significant concern. The 26-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 31.2 minutes and should serve in his usual role as Oklahoma City's sixth man Sunday.