Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Battling rolled ankle
Schroder rolled his ankle in Friday's win over Denver, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Schroder was mildly limited in Saturday's practice and has a chance of missing Sunday's game against San Antonio due to the ankle issue. In the event he's unable to go, look for Hamidou Diallo and Terrance Ferguson to see expanded roles.
