Schroder finished with 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes during the Thunder's 120-108 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday.

Schroder paced the second unit with an impressive all-around performance, The veteran's playing time have been solid over the first three games against the Trail Blazers, as he's logged over 30 minutes in two of those contests. The 25-year-old has been especially proficient from distance, as he's drained eight of his 11 attempts from behind the arc thus far in the series.