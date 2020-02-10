Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Big day off bench
Schroder scored 22 points (8-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 36 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 112-111 loss to the Celtics.
He was the only member of the Thunder second unit to make any kind of impact -- Schroder outscored the entire rest of the bench 22-12. The 26-year-old has hit for 20 or more points in nine of the last 10 games, averaging an impressive 24.0 points, 5.4 assists, 4.4 boards and 2.7 threes over that stretch as he continues to build a case for the Sixth Man of the Year Award.
