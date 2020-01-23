Schroder had 31 points (13-18 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-3 FT) and nine assists in Wednesday's win over the Magic.

Schroder led all scorers in the game, and he matched his season-high total with 31 points. The guard is enjoying one of the best statistical seasons of his career, averaging 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting career-highs from the field (47.4%) and from three (36.9%).