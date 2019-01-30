Schroder finished with 21 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a block across 28 minutes in the Thunder's win over the Magic on Tuesday.

Schroder had a big night in Tuesday's game, leading the second unit in scoring and providing decent rebounding and assist totals. He was ultra-efficient, shooting 72.7 percent from the floor.