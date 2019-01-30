Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Big night off bench
Schroder finished with 21 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a block across 28 minutes in the Thunder's win over the Magic on Tuesday.
Schroder had a big night in Tuesday's game, leading the second unit in scoring and providing decent rebounding and assist totals. He was ultra-efficient, shooting 72.7 percent from the floor.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Dishes seven dimes in win•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 17 points in cleanup role•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 21 in loss•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Superb in Saturday's win•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Struggles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Uncertain to play Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...