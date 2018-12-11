Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Big night off bench
Schroder scored 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes off the bench during Monday's 122-113 win over the Jazz.
While he isn't quite putting up the points or assists he did as a starter for the Hawks over the last two seasons, Schroder is still producing as the Thunder's sixth man, scoring in double digits in 22 of 25 games so far while putting together career-best paces in boards and three-pointers. If Russell Westbrook continues to have trouble staying healthy, however, there could be future windows in which Schroder sees his fantasy value skyrocket.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Plays 30 minutes off bench•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Thrives in return to starting five•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Starting Friday•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Explodes for 32 points in win•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Returns to bench Monday•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...