Schroder scored 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes off the bench during Monday's 122-113 win over the Jazz.

While he isn't quite putting up the points or assists he did as a starter for the Hawks over the last two seasons, Schroder is still producing as the Thunder's sixth man, scoring in double digits in 22 of 25 games so far while putting together career-best paces in boards and three-pointers. If Russell Westbrook continues to have trouble staying healthy, however, there could be future windows in which Schroder sees his fantasy value skyrocket.