Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Can't find net in loss
Schroder supplied eight points (2-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists and two rebounds across 30 minutes in the Thunder's 108-92 loss to the Clippers on Friday.
After a successful opener filling in for Russell Westbrook (knee), Schroder experienced a harsh downturn Friday. His shooting struggles combined with those of Paul George's to lead to the double-digit defeat, and Schroder has now generated an unsightly 26.5 percent success rate over his first pair of games. That figure is atypical for a player that shot 45.1 and 43.6 percent, respectively, over the last two seasons, but both Schroder and George appear to be pressing a bit in Westbrook's absence. Westbrook could reportedly return for Sunday's contest, although Schroder still figures to retain a solid role, especially as the team re-acclimates the former to game action following his complete non-participation in preseason.
