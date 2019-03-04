Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Career-high rebound total in win
Schroder supplied 17 points (6-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 41 minutes in the Thunder's 99-95 win over the Grizzlies on Sunday.
Schroder's rebound total was a career-best figure during his second straight start for Paul George (shoulder). The veteran guard now has five straight double-digit scoring efforts, a particularly notable feat considering he's actually shot under 30.0 percent in three of those contests. The 25-year-old enjoys a solid allotment of minutes even when he comes off the bench, so his value remains steady irrespective of where he's on the depth chart.
