Schroder (personal) has been cleared to play in Friday's seeding-game finale against the Clippers.
Schroder has passed his quarantine, and he'll be available for a tune-up before the Thunder begin their playoff series against the Rockets. Schroder may not play a full complement of minutes, however, so DFS managers should tread carefully.
