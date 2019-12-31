Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Cleared to play
Schroder (ankle) will play Tuesday against the Mavericks.
Schroder was previously listed as questionable, but he's been cleared to play after missing one game. He's been having a productive month, averaging 22.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.7 minutes.
