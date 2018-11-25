Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Coming off bench Saturday
Schroder will come off the bench Saturday against the Nuggets, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Though Schroder played well while starting next to Russell Westbrook, coach Billy Donovan will opt to revert back to bringing Schroder off the bench. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will start at shooting guard.
