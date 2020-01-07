Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Continued success off bench
Schroder accumulated 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-7 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 37 minutes off the bench during Monday's 120-113 loss to the 76ers.
Schroder has been dominant off the bench for the Thunder, adding yet another strong performance Monday night in his quest for Sixth Man of the Year. While the Thunder have plenty of guard depth, Schroder continues to draw big minutes due to his stellar play, and is averaging 30.2 minutes per game this season. He has scored 20 points or more in eight of his last 10 games.
