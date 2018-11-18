Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Continues impressive play Saturday
Schroder had 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, and four steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 110-100 victory over the Suns.
Schroder was impressive yet again Saturday, filling in for the injured Russell Westbrook (ankle). Schroder has been a revelation for the Thunder, admirably taking the reigns for the team in Westbrook's absence. Perhaps the most surprising aspect to Schroeder's play has been his increased activity on the defensive end. Thus far he is averaging 1.5 steals per game, with that number jumping to 3.0 over the past week. That is well up from his past few seasons and has certainly added to his overall fantasy value. Even upon Westbrook's return, Schroder has done more than enough to remain an important part of the rotation and should easily put up standard league value moving forward.
