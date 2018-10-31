Schroder, who tallied 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 25 minutes in the Thunder's 128-110 win over the Clippers on Tuesday, is averaging 12.8 points, 6.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds across 27.0 minutes in his four games since returning to the bench.

Schroder opened the season as a starter while Russell Westbrook (knee) completed his recovery from preseason surgery, and he provided mixed results. The 25-year-old followed up a solid 21-point effort in the opener with an eight-point dud against the Clippers in the second contest of the season, at which point Westbrook made his season debut. That naturally relegated Schroder to the second-unit role he was expected to fill upon his acquisition this offseason, and the six-year veteran has proven a solid addition to the Thunder bench. If the last four games are any indication, Schroder appears poised for enough minutes to continue offering strong across-the-board production on a team that's likely to often engage in high-scoring games.