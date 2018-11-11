Schroder posted 19 points (8-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Saturday's 111-96 loss to the Mavericks.

While Schroder has been serviceable as Russell Westbrook's (ankle) replacement, he can't possibly be expected to mirror the All-Star point guard's production. He's been a wildly popular DFS target in Westbrook's absence, but his salary has risen to an untenable point relative to his value. Schroder's production is entirely dependent on Westbrook's health, which hinders his long-term prospects as a productive fantasy option.