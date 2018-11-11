Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Contributes 19 points in third consecutive start
Schroder posted 19 points (8-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Saturday's 111-96 loss to the Mavericks.
While Schroder has been serviceable as Russell Westbrook's (ankle) replacement, he can't possibly be expected to mirror the All-Star point guard's production. He's been a wildly popular DFS target in Westbrook's absence, but his salary has risen to an untenable point relative to his value. Schroder's production is entirely dependent on Westbrook's health, which hinders his long-term prospects as a productive fantasy option.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Turns in 28 points Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Will start Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Increased role perhaps coming his way•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Plays 26 minutes Friday•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 21 points in Thursday's win•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Continues producing despite bench role•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...