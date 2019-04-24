Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Contributes off bench in loss
Schroder compiled 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 33 minutes during the Thunder's 118-15 loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Tuesday.
Schroder was productive off the bench once again, a trend that persisted throughout the series. The 25-year-old rattled off three consecutive 17-point efforts in Games 3-5, and he also hit double digits with 11 points back in Game 1. Schroder enjoyed a solid first season in OKC, averaging 15.5 points, 4.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds across 29.3 minutes in 79 games (14 starts). Under contract for the next two seasons, he'll look to fill a high-usage second-unit backcourt role once again in the 2019-20 campaign.
