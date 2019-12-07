Schroder contributed 25 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 139-127 victory over Minnesota.

Schroder made a number of crucial buckets down the stretch Friday, including the game-tying layup as the clock expired. He has been the 105th-ranked player over the past two weeks, averaging almost 20 points per game. With that being said, his value is almost completely tied to his scoring and the nights he struggles form the field are certainly amplified. He is fine to have in a 12-team league as long as you are only looking for a cheap source of points.