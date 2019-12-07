Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Crucial plays down stretch
Schroder contributed 25 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 139-127 victory over Minnesota.
Schroder made a number of crucial buckets down the stretch Friday, including the game-tying layup as the clock expired. He has been the 105th-ranked player over the past two weeks, averaging almost 20 points per game. With that being said, his value is almost completely tied to his scoring and the nights he struggles form the field are certainly amplified. He is fine to have in a 12-team league as long as you are only looking for a cheap source of points.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 18 off the bench•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Posts 25 points, seven dimes in win•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Leads team in scoring off the bench•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores season-best 31 points•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores season-high 25 points•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Fills stat sheet against Warriors•
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...