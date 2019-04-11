Schroder scored a game-high 32 points (10-21 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, four steals and three assists in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 win over the Bucks.

Getting a start in place of Paul George (shoulder), Schroder tied his season high in scoring and blew past his previous season best (five) in made three-pointers. The 25-year-old had some trouble establishing himself in his first season with OKC, but he has the potential to make a difference in the Thunder's first-round tilt with the Rockets.

