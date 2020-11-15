The Lakers are in "advanced talks" to acquire Schroder from the Thunder with trades officially allowed to be completed when the moratorium is lifted Monday at noon ET, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Los Angeles' No. 28 overall pick in Wednesday's draft is expected to be included as part of the return package for Oklahoma City, and according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.com, the trade cannot officially be completed until the Lakers actually make the selection. Schroder came off the bench in 63 of 65 games last season and averaged 18.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 38.5 percent on three-point attempts.