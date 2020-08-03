Schroder left the Orlando bubble on Monday morning to be with his wife, who is expecting the couple's second child, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Schroder announced the decision weeks ago, so the Thunder have been bracing for his absence since arriving in Orlando. It's unclear how long the backup guard will be away from the team, but he'll likely miss at least a week's worth of games, as he'll have to re-enter quarantine when he eventually returns to the bubble. Considering the timing, however, Schroder will likely be back with the team before the start of the postseason.