Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Dishes seven dimes in win
Schroder totaled 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists and two rebounds across 28 minutes in the Thunder's win over the Bucks on Sunday.
Schroder played a key role off the bench in Sunday's win, handing out his highest assist total since Nov. 30 (8). Schroder's per game averages in points (15.3), assists (4.3) and rebounds (3.5) make him a reliable yet unspectacular option in most formats even playing in the shadows of Paul George and Russell Westbrook.
