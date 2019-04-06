Schroder pitched in 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds, and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 123-110 win over the Pistons.

Schroder was spectacular overall, coming fairly close to logging a triple-double in this one. This was actually just his third double-double of the campaign, his lowest total in that category since 2015-16 (two). However, Schroder has been a strong third option offensively all season, and his stats haven't dropped off as much as one might have assumed they would after being the top option for the Hawks in 2016-17 and 2017-18.