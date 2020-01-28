Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Draws spot start
Schroder is starting at point guard Monday against Dallas.
Schroder will enter the starting lineup for Chris Paul, who's been ruled out Monday due to a personal matter. He's averaging 20.2 points, 4.7 assists and four rebounds over his last 10 games.
