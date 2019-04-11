Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Draws start Wednesday
Schroder will start Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Schroder's move into the starting five comes in place of the injured Paul George. Schroder's averaging 31.1 minutes per game since the start of March, and could see an even larger role with the starters.
