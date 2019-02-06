Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Drops 20 points in victory
Schroder totaled 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 132-122 victory over Orlando.
Schroder continues to rack up the points, having now scored in double-digits in nine straight games. He typically offers little outside of scoring and the big nights tend to come on unsustainable shooting. He remains a borderline hold in standard leagues but certainly won't help you across the board.
