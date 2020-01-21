Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Drops 23 points in win
Schroder supplied 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Monday's win over the Rockets.
Schroder continued his strong season with his 20th 20-plus point performance. The 26-year-old's enmeshed himself within the sixth-man-of-the-year conversation as he's averaging 18.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 30.9 minutes per game. Moreover, he's doing so efficiently and is drilling a career-best 46.7 percent of his attempts from the field, 36.2 percent of his threes and 81.8 percent of his free throws.
