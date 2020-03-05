Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Drops 23 points, nine dimes
Schroder amassed 23 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine assists, one rebound and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 win over the Pistons.
Schroder fell one dime shy of a double-double, this after logging zero assists in both of the last two tilts. He's still a solid source of dimes, but scoring is clearly Schroder's most consistent contribution.
