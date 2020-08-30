Schroder was ejected from Saturday's Game 5 against the Rockets, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Schroder was ejected for hitting P.J. Tucker in the groin while fighting through a screen during the third quarter. Tucker was ejected for headbutting Schroder after the play. Schroder finishes the game with 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one assist, one rebound, one steal and one block.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 30 in Monday's Game 4 win•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Tops Thunder scorers with 29 points•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 13, dishes five•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 17 points in return Friday•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Starting in finale•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Cleared to play in finale•