Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Explodes for 32 points in win
Schroder provided 32 points (12-19 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes in the Thunder's 123-95 win over the Warriors on Wednesday.
Schroder exploded for a season-high scoring total while also setting a new high-water mark on made threes on the campaign. The reserve point guard easily paced the Thunder in scoring Wednesday, and despite his recent return to the bench, clearly retains plenty of upside in a role that should continue affording him minutes in the mid-20s at minimum on most nights.
