Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Extends impressive scoring streak
Schroder had 24 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3PT, 1-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes off the bench during Friday's 104-102 overtime win at Charlotte.
Schroder continues to be one of the Thunder's main scoring threats and while he was doubtful prior to this game due to an ankle injury, he still delivered another strong scoring effort. The veteran point guard is averaging 25.4 points while shooting 48.3 percent from the field over his last five contests off the bench. He will look to extend his sizzling run of form Sunday at Toronto.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Good to go•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Managing sore ankle•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 28 to go with complete line•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Nears double-double•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores game-high 31 points•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Strong all-around effort in win•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.