Schroder had 24 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3PT, 1-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes off the bench during Friday's 104-102 overtime win at Charlotte.

Schroder continues to be one of the Thunder's main scoring threats and while he was doubtful prior to this game due to an ankle injury, he still delivered another strong scoring effort. The veteran point guard is averaging 25.4 points while shooting 48.3 percent from the field over his last five contests off the bench. He will look to extend his sizzling run of form Sunday at Toronto.