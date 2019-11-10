Schroder had 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), six assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 114-108 win over the Warriors.

Schroder has settled nicely as the Thunder's sixth-man this season, and has scored in double digits in six of his last seven appearances off the bench. Through nine games this season, the German point guard averages 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds -- a career-high for him -- and 4.7 assists in 29.2 minutes per game.