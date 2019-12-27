Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Good to go
Schroder (ankle) is available to play Friday against the Hornets.
Schroder was added to the injury report because of right ankle soreness, but the team has now announced that he'll be available for Friday's matchup. He's averaging 22.9 points, 4.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds over his last seven games.
