Schroder contributed 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists and three rebounds in 27 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 loss to the Spurs.

Schroder struggled with his shot, connecting on less than 40.0 percent of his field goal attempts for the third time in the last four games. Still, he finished with a season high assist total and continues to log no shortage of minutes off the bench. Looking forward, Saturday's matchup versus a weak Warriors defense is a friendly one for fantasy purposes.